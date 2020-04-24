Dallas City Manager Warns Employees of Hard Times Due to Reduced Sales Tax Revenue During Pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– In a memorandum to City of Dallas employees on Thursday, City Manager T.C. Broadnax warned of difficult times due to lack of income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Early estimates indicate that we anticipate a budget deficit of $ 25 million in the current fiscal year and between $ 73 million and $ 134 million in the next fiscal year beginning October 1 … On March 19 we put a freeze on hiring in all departments in non-essential positions … All non-essential employees, whether working from home or on compulsory paid leave, will remain in that state until May 4 … "

Broadnax went on to tell employees, "I know this is not the news that any of you want to hear, but it is the reality that we are facing right now." I can assure you that we will continue to reduce the budget to minimize, as best as possible, the short and long-term impact on you … If you are affected, you will be notified directly. We have assembled a dedicated team to guide you through the next steps and actions you will need to take. "

This is the fifth week of communication with employees.

The City Administrators office noted that all full-time employees, whether they are working or not, are paid in full benefits.

Full payment with benefits will last until May 4.

The Dallas City Council will be informed May 6 of the spending cuts due to the significant drop in sales tax revenue.

