DaBaby tries to make an appointment with Ashanti once the Coronavirus block ends.

The rapper from & # 39; Suge & # 39; Says he didn't get a chance to meet his & # 39; Nasty & # 39; collaborator Because previously they were both on tour, but he's willing to do it if he's interested.

DaBaby You may be locked up in your home like most Americans now, but you're already looking down to return to love life once things are back to normal. And surely he does not waste time since he has shot with shot with Ashanti after their collaboration in the new song "Nasty".

During a virtual interview with "The Breakfast Club", the 28-year-old rapper admitted that he was in love with Ashanti. However, they were too busy with their own schedules and did not have a chance to meet. "No, she was on the tour, she was actually in the middle of the tour, so was I," said spitter "Bop."

Hoping to meet the 39-year-old singer on a personal level once the coronavirus blockade ends, DaBaby added: "I would love to have it all cleared up and restaurants open." He continued to greet his collaborator: "Ashanti, if you end up seeing this, if you find me attractive and want to meet me, I would be more than open."

When asked if they had been in contact since under quarantine, DaBaby said yes, but it has all been business related.

During the interview, DaBaby also discussed the recording process for their collaboration "Nasty," which appears on their recently released album "Blame It on Baby." The hitmaker for "Suge" recalled asking Ashanti's mother, who also serves as his manager, how unsavory they wanted him to hit the track. Ashanti and the mother said it was up to him, so he respectfully asked his mother to leave the room while working on his verse.

"Nasty" which is produced by London On Da Track, it also has Megan Thee Stallion.