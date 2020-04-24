D & # 39; Andre Swift hopes to tear apart the recent history of the Lions

When the camera found D & # 39; Andre Swift on Friday night, after the Lions had chosen him as the second-round second pick and second runner-up in the 2020 NFL Draft, his head was buried in his hands, his emotion evident to everyone. from America.

Was she crying tears of joy or tears of fear?

Being selected so early in the draft means that Swift is likely to earn more than $ 1.5 million in his first year on the job and about $ 8 million in his first four seasons. That is wonderful.

MORE NFL 2020 PROJECT:

Live Ratings | Choose tracker | The 100 best blackboards

The lions, however.

Although he has never appeared in a Super Bowl, and has not won a division championship since 1993, and has only made three playoff appearances this century, Detroit is not a miserable franchise. He has been over .500 four times in the past 10 seasons and averaged a 7-9 mark in that span. However, it has been a terrible place to be a runner. Well, since Barry Sanders retired, anyway.

Since the 1999 season, the first of the Lions in the post-Sanders era, their running game has been a fantasy football nightmare. They've had four 1,000-yard runners in 21 years, none since Reggie Bush did it in 2013. The Titans have had seven in the past 10. Kerryon Johnson led the team last year with 403 yards. That's 25 yards per game, folks. That's not even the first three tries. He only played half the games, but the point is: no one else beat that total.

Swift would seem to be an ideal player to change all this. At 5-9, 216 pounds, he ran for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior in Georgia. He caught 24 passes for 216 yards. In the NFL Combine in late winter, he ran a 4.48 on the 40-yard dash.

In a pre-draft conference, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay called Swift "explosive,quot; and said he is the best recent player to leave the Georgia field and the best of the 2020 draft running group because he is more more complete than Jonathan Taylor, Ohio, of Wisconsin. JK of the State Dobbins and Clyde Edwards-Helaire of LSU.

"It does everything at full speed," McShay said of Swift. "Whether you're going from post capture to read blocks to doing that clipping, it's explosive."

The Lions have been ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in every season since Sanders retired. If you think about it, that kind of consistency is an achievement. They ranked 21st last year, and only third from bottom in rushing TDs. And it's not that they didn't try; They ran 407 times, which was right in the middle of the NFL in terms of attempts.

Recovering a healthy Matthew Stafford as a quarterback should be a significant boost in this area, because the teams were able to focus more on stopping the running attack when they didn't have to fear the Lions' passing game.

However, for Swift, you have to wonder how dedicated Lions are at deploying a feature. They had four backs at least 38 times last season. Both coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have expressed their preference for a committee approach.

It will be up to Swift to prove that it is a single committee.