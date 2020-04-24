Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill share their 3-mile Power Walk – Watch the video

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill spend most of the day at home, but with every opportunity they have, the couple also makes sure to get out and exercise and walk to stay as healthy as possible.

Check out the last video Cynthia shared with Mike during his three-mile power walk:

CH #CHill Morning 3 mile walk in the neighborhood with @itsmikehill, "Cynthia captioned her post.

This video sparked a discussion in the comments with some people saying that the couple should wear masks.

A follower has this concern: "Why does he keep letting you walk outside of him?"

Shamea Morton jumped in the comments and wrote: ‘Damn it, Mike made me blush here! 😂 I love all love! "Gone to find the bride well den .."

When a commenter said that these two should wear masks during exercise, another fan said, "No, they shouldn't." You can't breathe properly with a mask on under those circumstances. "

Another Instagram installer said, "You still need to wear a mask." Enjoy your walk, beautiful black people, "and another fan posted this message:" Yes, I don't wear a mask on my daily walks either! However, I tie myself when I go to the store. 😷 ’

One commenter joked, "He is making sure that she does not gain weight while waiting for the rest of the world to resume her activities."

Someone else posted this message: Live I live in Long Beach, we always have people on our streets. More than ever before. So to be on the safe side, I have to wear my mask. I'm glad everyone is safe and doesn't have many eyes around. "

A follower wrote: "Have a good walk. I love that you pray for you and your family to keep them healthy and safe."

A few days ago, Cynthia shared a couple of ner photos where she is resting with Mike Hill while eating on BravoTV at home.

Ad

When people saw what they were eating, they mentioned the wedding dress that Cynthia has to wear in the near future.



Post views:

0 0