Crazy clown posse pushes the Juggalos meeting until 2021 about the COVID-19 pandemic

In a statement on the cancellation of the 2020 festival, bandmates Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope emphasize that they are dedicated above all to the safety and health of their family.

Up News Info –

Rappers Insane Clown Band They have scrapped their annual Gathering of the Juggalos festival this summer because they "refuse" to put any of their fans at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The creators of "Jump Around" hits were due to host the convention at the Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Ohio from August 5-8, but continued concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak have forced the hip-hop duo to postpone the event until next year. (twenty-one)

"With the global pandemic that is now affecting us all, we are dedicated above all to the safety and health of our family," bandmates. Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope share in a statement.

"With tens of thousands of deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we cannot, in good conscience, even consider trying to reunite during these difficult times."

"The entire music industry is at a standstill due to quarantine, and this, coupled with the uncertainty of how things will eventually unfold, has made it impossible to move forward with a GOTJ 2020."

They add: "The bottom line is that we REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by organizing a Meeting during these difficult times."

Urging fans to stay safe and obey the rules of social estrangement, the duo concludes: "We are going to endure this together as a Family, and the Juggalos Reunion will return in 2021, stronger, bigger, and better than ever! Whoop whoop! "

<br />

Meanwhile, MCs have also donated more than 300 T-shirts from their merchandise stock to turn into face masks for members of the general public and healthcare workers in need in their native Michigan.

A representative from the group handed the boxes of equipment to Detroit Sewn donation center officials Wednesday (April 22) so that volunteers can use the fabric to make much-needed personal protective equipment, reports TMZ.