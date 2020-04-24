Cowboys Tackle Alabama Cornerback Trevon Diggs' Great Drafting Need With Second Round of Pick – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys addressed one of their greatest needs in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, taking former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall pick.

The Cowboys had strayed from the defense in the first round when former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was unexpectedly available with the No. 17 pick overall. They turned their attention to defense when the draft resumed.

Dallas lost its best cornerback to Byron Jones, who signed with Miami in free agency.

Diggs, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills catcher Stefon Diggs, had three interceptions and tied for the Alabama team lead with eight pass breaks.

The youngest Diggs was 95 choices before his brother five years ago. Stefon Diggs was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round, but ended up being traded to the Bills by various selections, including a first round this year.

"I trusted him a lot because he went through everything," said Trevon Diggs. "He is my father's figure, so it's a blessing to have him, to ask him questions. I'm going to share this moment with him."

The Cowboys tied for last in the NFL in interceptions last year and have been among the worst in the league in that category in the past five seasons. They have young cornerbacks who like them in Chidobe Awuzie, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, but the position was still a necessity.

Dallas also entered the night with the 81st overall pick in the third round, and could still use a fast pass. The Cowboys passed former LSU defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson in the first round because Lamb was available. Chaisson went to Jacksonville three selections later.

Safety is another area the Cowboys could address, and could have in the second round if it weren't for a career in the position that includes four safeguards recruited in a span of 10 picks before the Dallas team.

Diggs will have a good chance to start, most likely alongside Awuzie, a second-round pick three years ago. Brown and Lewis have shown promise, and the Cowboys signed four-year veteran Maurice Canady in free agency. Among those players, Brown is the oldest at 26.

The Cowboys also hope to drive a fast pass led by DeMarcus Lawrence with the restoration of suspended defensive ends Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory. Both are marginalized for violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Smith, who has not played since 2015, signed a one-year contract. Gregory was chosen in the second round in 2015 and has been suspended four times, the most recent forcing him to miss all last season.

The Cowboys hired an offensive mind on Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett, whose contract was not renewed after a season of high expectations ended with an 8-8 record and no trip to the playoffs.

So Dallas hit McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers and developed several stellar receivers at Green Bay, another weapon at Lamb. The breakaway threat joins Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott, two-time racing champion Ezekiel Elliott and catcher Amari Cooper, who signed a $ 100 million contract last month.

The Cowboys also have two perennial Pro Bowlers on the offensive line at left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin, so the question now is that a renewed defense can complement what is shaping up to be a major offense.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)