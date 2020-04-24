COVID-19's cruel cruelty threatens to temporarily purge older actors – Up News Info

For years, television networks faced criticism for their obsession with young viewers, prioritizing series with thirty or forty-odd characters. That obsession led to the disappearance of series like Harry's Law headed by the then sixty-some Kathy Bates, which was canceled by NBC despite being the most watched drama series on the network.

Little by little, with the increasing importance of digital visualization where eyeballs are eyeballs, the laser focus of networks in adults aged 18 to 49 years has been softening. And streaming platforms have started specifically targeting older audiences with shows like Grace and Frankie.

Now there is an unexpected new force that threatens to dramatically cut off the representation of people of a certain age on the screen: the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Stockholm-based Hobby Film wrote a guide to allow production to resume in Sweden and Denmark, the first two European counties planning to restart filming after the coronavirus-driven shutdown.

"Anyone at increased risk of serious illness after infection (ie, people who belong to a 'high risk group') should not be chosen for any production until health authorities indicate that the risk of infection is insignificant, "says the guide. "Although we don't want to discriminate based on age, this will mean that we cannot kick anyone over the age of 70."

Although the guidelines were issued by a private party, not by a government institution, and the language is forceful, it highlights the harsh reality that older actors and their employers currently face.

Even with established safety protocols, it may be impossible to do 100% crown-proof series for people over 65, who have been particularly affected by the virus, until a vaccine becomes widely available.

Although they represent 16% of the US population. In the US, people over 65 have accounted for a staggering 80% of COVID-19 deaths so far, according to data from the CDC. Health officials have suggested that vulnerable older people could be asked to stay. home until 2021.

One day at a time Co-creator / executive producer Gloria Calderón Keller recently admitted that she and her team worry about having co-star Rita Moreno, 88, and executive producer Norman Lear, 97, on the set, "who are legends."

Patrick Stewart, 79, it is the show in Star Trek: Picard; the four main stars of Grace and Frankie Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, are between 70 and 80 years old; Blue blood & # 39; Tom Selleck, 75, is the heart of the show, and the family dinner his character presents in each episode, impossible to achieve in the age of social estrangement, is a staple in the CBS drama series. Christine Baranski, who is about to turn 68, is the leading force in The good fight.

All of these shows, and many others, need to be rethought to protect their iconic artists who are in the COVID-19 high-risk category for serious complications. Whenever possible, stories could be adjusted so that their characters are isolated from the rest of the set so they can film scenes from the safety of their homes, or their participation could be temporarily reduced in favor of other characters.

While special tweaks are likely to be made for a few select big stars of a certain age, the pandemic could shorten the careers of a host of veteran actors who have consistently been working in their 70s and 80s in supporting, recurring, and lead roles. guests. .

Liability and lack of coronavirus insurance coverage would likely force producers to refrain from choosing older actors, and the artists themselves are likely to be reluctant to risk their lives for a place for guests or two.

As a result, an entire generation could virtually disappear on screen for the next year or two, limiting the stories about older Americans that the shows can tell.

And like a David E. Kelley show, Doogie Howser, M.D. (co-created by the late Steven Bochco), about a 16-year-old medical prodigy, is coming back with a Disney + reboot, we can only regret that series like Kelley's Harry's Law and Mr. Mercedes, built around older protagonists, would have even more difficulty reaching the screen in the foreseeable future.