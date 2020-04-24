COVID-19 outbreak appears to be stabilizing at the New Jersey Actors Fund home – Up News Info

The coronavirus outbreak at the Actors Fund Home in New Jersey appears to be stabilizing. "Although Bergen and Essex counties are the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Jersey, the fund may have endured the worst, at least for now," said Joe Benincasa, president and CEO of the Actors Fund, on Friday. .

There have been no new retiree deaths in the home since Tuesday and "fewer residents are experiencing signs or symptoms of COVID-19," said Jordan Strohl, the home manager, "which has led to fewer residents requiring isolation and testing. We have not lost more residents to COVID-19, and the total number of residents who died remains 10. ”

With more than 100 residents, the retirement home in Englewood, NJ currently has eight residents who tested positive for the virus, 18 who tested negative, and one resident whose results are pending.

"I am also pleased to report that two more residents graduated from our COVID-19 section of our subacute unit," Strohl said in a message to friends and family of residents. “And on our Long Term Care side, we have also been able to graduate two more residents from the second internal unit COVID-19, for a total of 7 residents. Overall, we have 15 residents who have been cured and beaten by this terrible virus. "

"The good news continues," he said, "in the facility's Life Assistance and Memory sections, as they remain COVID-19 free. There is no doubt that mitigation efforts, including the isolation and maintenance of residents in their rooms, have been effective. ”

Nursing homes across the country have been particularly affected by the virus.

"In terms of staffing, things also continue to improve as more team members continue to return to work that has been off due to COVID-19," he said. “I am also happy to continue to report that we have a lot of PPE for our staff, even though we are using a lot. The Actors Fund team continues to fight this terrible virus and I want to remind everyone that we are here to help you. Over the weekend, almost all department heads and supervisors will join me. We will be here to address your questions and concerns. ”

In addition to the retirement home, the Actors Fund also has affordable housing residences in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and West Hollywood. The residents there "are fine," Benincasa said. "In West Hollywood, the residents of Palm View are good and our most recent renovation is almost complete, there is only work to do." The fund hopes to start this fall for its Hollywood Arts Collective, an affordable mixed-use housing community for artists.

The Actors Fund is also at the forefront of assisting members of the entertainment industry who have been affected by the pandemic. Its COVID-19 relief fund has already provided $ 6.5 million in direct financial assistance to 5,423 people from all sectors of the industry, not just actors.

"We have received support and revenue of just over $ 20 million restricted to COVID-19 assistance," said Benincasa. “We anticipate providing up to $ 27 million in mid-June. Helping people with the basics is Act 1 for us; Helping them move forward in navigating government support, maintaining or insuring health insurance, and how to insure work in the new economy is Law 2. "