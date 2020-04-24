Court stops Dallas Health Center from promoting ozone therapy as "sole prevention,quot; for coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal court has banned a Dallas health center from allegedly fraudulently promoting so-called ozone therapy as the "only prevention,quot; for coronavirus, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Court documents allege that the centers of Puridad Salud y Bienestar and Jean Juanita Allen claimed that ozone treatments would prevent and treat COVID-19 by increasing oxygen in the blood.

According to court documents, Allen claimed that this type of treatment was recommended by a team of "doctors,quot; and that it was safe for children.

Ozone therapy is not a proven treatment for COVID-19, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Authorities also said the health center posted on Instagram that ozone therapy was the "only prevention,quot; for the coronavirus and that it could also "eradicate,quot; the virus. The center also claimed that the therapy could fight cancer, SARS and Ebola.

"The Justice Department will not wait and allow fraudulent promotion of alleged COVID-19 treatments that are not working and could be harmful," said Deputy Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Justice Department's Civil Division. "We are working with law enforcement and agency partners to stop those trying to make a profit by selling useless products during this pandemic."

After a federal case was filed against the health center and Allen, they agreed to a permanent court order, preventing them from making these kinds of claims and promotions.

"This defendant took advantage of public fear by selling bogus treatments that had absolutely no effect against COVID-19," said US Attorney Erin Nealy Cox for the Northern District of Texas. "As we have said in previous civil COVID-19 cases: the Justice Department will not allow anyone to exploit a pandemic for personal gain."

"The FDA will continue to help ensure that those who put profits above public health during the COVID-19 pandemic are stopped," added Stacy Amin, lead FDA attorney. "We are fully committed to working with the Justice Department to take appropriate action against those who endanger the health of Americans with unproven treatments."