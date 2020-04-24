Coughing women claiming "we have COVID,quot; while robbed of San Francisco Walgreens accused – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Two women have been charged in federal court with stealing merchandise from a San Francisco Walgreens while coughing loudly and claiming they were infected with coronavirus.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California unveiled the charges Friday against Carmelita Barela, 36, and Rosetta Shabazz, 32, both from San Francisco.

According to the complaint, on April 6, Barela and Shabazz entered the Walgreens near the San Francisco Civic Center with empty bags and without masks. After the store manager offered assistance, Shabazz allegedly started coughing without covering her mouth, and the manager asked her to leave the store if she was ill, according to the complaint.

Both defendants, Shabazz and Barela, began to cough out loud as they placed the merchandise in their bags. The manager told the defendants to leave the store, to which they responded by saying, "We have COVID," according to the complaint. Both women continued to cough audibly and eventually left the store without paying for the merchandise in their bags.

"It is an unfortunate reality that there will be people in our community trying to take advantage of the current pandemic to take advantage of people's fear of contracting COVID-19," said US Attorney David L. Anderson in a press release. “While many in our community can remain safe by taking refuge on-site, store managers and employees are exposing themselves to the world for our benefit. They do not deserve to be threatened and robbed. Everyone suffers from a crime like this. "

"At a time when our communities have come together to be responsible and stay safe, the FBI simply will not tolerate the criminal actions of the few people who use fear and intimidation to endanger others," said the special agent. of the FBI by John F. Bennett. "We must protect the front-line service workers who provide the public with the critical supplies we all need."

Both Shabazz and Barela were arrested on April 23 and charged with theft that affected interstate commerce. Shabazz made her initial appearance in federal court on Friday morning and was released to her home, pending her next court date scheduled for April 28. Barela is scheduled for her initial court appearance on April 27.

If convicted, each faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000.