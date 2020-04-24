Coronavirus updates: the latest headlines from COVID-19 from April 23, 2020 – Up News Info

On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota should be able to screen 20,000 people a day for COVID-19 through a partnership involving the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota. This increase in capacity should ensure that every person in the state with symptoms of the new coronavirus is tested, authorities say.

Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:

7:22 p.m .: Minnesota Representative Hagedorn votes to extend aid to the southern Minnesota workforce, hospitals and small businesses.

