Coronavirus updates: the latest COVID-19 headlines from April 24, 2020 – Up News Info

On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz announced that schools in Minnesota will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Meanwhile, nationally, federal officials say 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment last week, bringing the total number of Americans out of work to 26 million since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are the latest headlines from the COVID-19 pandemic:

