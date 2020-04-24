Coronavirus stimulus checks sent to dead people – Up News Info Tampa

– The federal government's economic stimulus payments are being distributed to a wide spectrum of Americans, including several people who are dead.

Payments designed to help combat an economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic are intended to cover as many people as possible. The Internal Revenue Service relies on data that goes back two years in some cases, resulting in payments to people who are no longer alive.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, said he was alerted to the situation by a text message from a friend who said his father, who died in 2018, had received $ 1,200 from the government.

"Ok, this is crazy, but only the tip of the iceberg, Massie, one of the few legislators who opposed the $ 2.2 billion CARES Act stimulus bill, tweeted.

The IRS began sending more than 80 million direct deposit payments this week to low- and middle-income households.

Checks mailed to those without bank account information on file will begin shipping next week, but it could take months to distribute all payments, Bloomberg reported.

Mistakes such as payments to deceased people are the result of lawmakers trying to balance precision with the distribution of money as quickly as possible, says Gordon Gray, director of fiscal policy at the American Action Forum, a conservative policy research group.

"Congress erred on the speed side, which almost everyone agreed was the correct answer in this case," he told Bloomberg.

Nina Olson, former chief of the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an internal IRS watchdog, doubts the IRS is asking for the money back. She told Marketwatch that the CARES Act stimulus bill did not contain "recovery,quot; provisions to recover money sent to a dead person after it was turned over.