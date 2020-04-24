Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

How is it possible? There are two main reasons.

First, the fact that more people have already had the virus also suggests that it is more contagious than the initial numbers suggested: that anyone with the virus tends to pass it on to more people. And if it's more contagious, it may be more difficult to contain in the coming months. As society begins to reopen, the virus could spread more quickly. The number of Americans who receive it before a vaccine is developed would be greater.