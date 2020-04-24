Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Cure it with bleach? Trump unleashes a public health fight
Public health officials and private companies have been desperately trying to tell the public not to ingest or inject disinfectants after President Trump, during his daily press conference on Thursday, suggested that an "injection into,quot; the human body with a disinfectant like bleach or isopropyl Alcohol may help fight the virus.
Your comments (a clip from the video is embedded in this article) sparked a protest from health officials, doctors and lawmakers. The manufacturer of Lysol cautioned that "under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion, or any other route)."
Trump did not respond to questions from journalists, a very unusual move, in today's daily briefing on the White House virus today, which was one of the shortest so far. But when asked about the comments, the president said he was not serious. "I was sarcastically asking journalists like you a question just to see what would happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
In fact, the president's statement was made without notice to William N. Bryan, chief science officer at the Department of Homeland Security, after a presentation on the effectiveness of bleach and other disinfectants, as well as ultraviolet light, in killing the coronavirus on the surfaces. .
Bleach and disinfectants are extremely toxic if swallowed or deeply inhaled. A recent The increase in calls to poison centers suggests that even before the president's comments, people were misusing disinfectants while cleaning their homes.
It is not the first. The president has put forward other ideas during the crisis that medical experts say could be dangerous to public health. For weeks, the president touted hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine anti-malaria drugs as a "game changer," in conflict with the advice of some top health officials and despite a lack of evidence that they work against the coronavirus.
A possible bright spot. New evidence suggests that ultraviolet light can slow the virus, but only by degrading its lifespan on surfaces (not inside the human body, as Trump also suggested Thursday).
Researchers from the University of Connecticut discovered that Ultraviolet rays could help reduce Covid-19 rates, but not enough to eliminate the virus entirely. The study projected that the disease would decrease in the summer and then return in the fall, although researchers said uncertainty about the study's projected results "remains high."
Preparers, vindicated
After enduring years of ridicule and sarcasm, Silicon Valley residents who stored up the essentials for an apocalyptic future feel vindicated.
"Properly masked and drenched in Purell, they are criticizing a tech press that they feel was mocked until February to cut down on travel and not shake hands." writes Nellie Bowles, a Times reporter who covers San Francisco's technology and internet culture.
They are making initial investments related to Covid. They have a blog called Prepared, with features like "Beginner Readiness Checklist,quot;.
After watching these so-called rational trainers for years, Nellie became one in January, swayed by The Prepared's argument that preparing for an early health crisis could mean fewer patients needing healthcare resources later.
"The time you started preparing for the coronavirus crisis is now perhaps the best credential in Silicon Valley," he writes.
Tech creators are practicing searching for opportunities in disruption, and now they are busy doing it. But with much of what remains of the American economy in its services, from fitness trackers to streaming and delivery apps, they also see a new danger, writes Nellie: further inequality that could lead to social conflict at the revolution level. .
If more people have had the virus, it means that their death rate is lower. That is just math. We have a decent idea of how many people They have died from the virus. If the total set of people who have had it is greater than the initial suggested estimates, the chances of an individual patient dying from it are, by definition, smaller, closer to about 0.5 percent on average, rather than 3 or 4 percent, as initially seemed possible.
But when I spent some time talking to public health experts this week, my optimism faded. The new statistics still suggest that the total death toll could be catastrophic, and at the upper end of the range. Various statistical models.
How is it possible? There are two main reasons.
First, the fact that more people have already had the virus also suggests that it is more contagious than the initial numbers suggested: that anyone with the virus tends to pass it on to more people. And if it's more contagious, it may be more difficult to contain in the coming months. As society begins to reopen, the virus could spread more quickly. The number of Americans who receive it before a vaccine is developed would be greater.
Two, even if the mortality rate is lower than feared, it is still very high. "It remains, with these new findings, many times more deadly than influenza." Caitlin rivers, an epidemic researcher at Johns Hopkins University told me. The best current estimate is that the death rate from coronavirus is approximately five times that of seasonal influenza.
Some basic calculations show how terrifying a death rate of 0.5 percent is. If approximately one in three Americans eventually contracts the virus, or 110 million people, more than 500,000 would die. If 200 million people get it, 1 million would die.
What you can do
Clean. Here's a guide to making and working with sprays, wipes, and a chlorine-based solution to clean the pathogen's surfaces.
Eat a balanced diet. A poor diet can contribute to the risk of disease and death from the coronavirus. Improving your metabolic health can help.
Be a great teacher. If you are homeschooling children, you may be running out of ideas on how to keep them interested. Here is an extensive list of lessons from museums, libraries, zoos and federal agencies.
