Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Public health officials and private companies have been desperately trying to tell the public not to ingest or inject disinfectants after President Trump, during his daily press conference on Thursday, suggested that an "injection into,quot; the human body with a disinfectant like bleach or isopropyl Alcohol may help fight the virus.

Trump did not respond to questions from journalists, a very unusual move, in today's daily briefing on the White House virus today, which was one of the shortest so far. But when asked about the comments, the president said he was not serious. "I was sarcastically asking journalists like you a question just to see what would happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

In fact, the president's statement was made without notice to William N. Bryan, chief science officer at the Department of Homeland Security, after a presentation on the effectiveness of bleach and other disinfectants, as well as ultraviolet light, in killing the coronavirus on the surfaces. .

It is not the first. The president has put forward other ideas during the crisis that medical experts say could be dangerous to public health. For weeks, the president touted hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine anti-malaria drugs as a "game changer," in conflict with the advice of some top health officials and despite a lack of evidence that they work against the coronavirus.

A possible bright spot. New evidence suggests that ultraviolet light can slow the virus, but only by degrading its lifespan on surfaces (not inside the human body, as Trump also suggested Thursday).

After enduring years of ridicule and sarcasm, Silicon Valley residents who stored up the essentials for an apocalyptic future feel vindicated.

After watching these so-called rational trainers for years, Nellie became one in January, swayed by The Prepared's argument that preparing for an early health crisis could mean fewer patients needing healthcare resources later.

"The time you started preparing for the coronavirus crisis is now perhaps the best credential in Silicon Valley," he writes.

Tech creators are practicing searching for opportunities in disruption, and now they are busy doing it. But with much of what remains of the American economy in its services, from fitness trackers to streaming and delivery apps, they also see a new danger, writes Nellie: further inequality that could lead to social conflict at the revolution level. .

How is it possible? There are two main reasons.

First, the fact that more people have already had the virus also suggests that it is more contagious than the initial numbers suggested: that anyone with the virus tends to pass it on to more people. And if it's more contagious, it may be more difficult to contain in the coming months. As society begins to reopen, the virus could spread more quickly. The number of Americans who receive it before a vaccine is developed would be greater.

Two, even if the mortality rate is lower than feared, it is still very high. "It remains, with these new findings, many times more deadly than influenza." Caitlin rivers, an epidemic researcher at Johns Hopkins University told me. The best current estimate is that the death rate from coronavirus is approximately five times that of seasonal influenza.

Some basic calculations show how terrifying a death rate of 0.5 percent is. If approximately one in three Americans eventually contracts the virus, or 110 million people, more than 500,000 would die. If 200 million people get it, 1 million would die.

%MINIFYHTML0823217a05d270a37ec02442b08e1b5a14%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here