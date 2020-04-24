Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

In many minds: maybe I already had Covid-19
Now that we can be pretty sure that the coronavirus was on the loose in the US. USA Much earlier than anyone previously knew, many Americans remember that nasty mistake that hit them during the winter and ask: Could it have been Covid-19?
And it's not just about civilians. Doctors are thinking of unexplained respiratory cases among their patients. Medical examiners are looking for more poorly attributed deaths like California's than rewritten the timeline of the US virus. USA this week. And local politicians demand investigations.
Public health experts now believe that for every known case of coronavirus in the US. In the US, there are 5-20 more unknown individuals, people who had no symptoms or attributed them to some other illness, and were never tested.
Could it be one of them, and now possibly immune to the virus? It is complicated, experts say.
If you got over it a while ago, the virus probably won't show up on a diagnostic test now. The way to detect past exposure is with an antibody test, but the tests currently used to survey large populations do not yield reliable results for individuals.
More accurate antibody tests are being done, but even if yours is positive, it doesn't necessarily mean you're protected. Scientists don't yet know how much immunity the antibodies offer or how long they last.
"Everyone desperately wants to be immune to this thing," said Andrew Noymer, an associate professor of public health at the University of California, Irvine, "and they are projecting hope into the data."
More like: Keep in mind that despite all the focus on the coronavirus, it was also a bad winter for seasonal influenza. So if you felt bad in January or February, that's probably what it was, not Covid-19.
High rates: Antibody screening tests are finding surprisingly high rates of coronavirus exposure in some states, including New York Of the approximately 3,000 grocery shoppers who were screened, 14 percent statewide, and 21 percent in New York City, were positive.
Experts cautioned against reading too much in the preliminary results, noting that the sample was far from representative. Still, the results raised hopes that many people who never got sick now have some immunity.
The uneven economic cost of the pandemic
With much of the US economy shutting down, job losses have affected some parts of the population more than others. According to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, African-American and Hispanic people and people from low-income households are more likely to have been laid off than others.
A key statistic we'll hear about: R-naught
In the coming months there will be a lot of discussion about a messy variable that is written R0 and pronounced R-nothing.
R0 measures the spread of a disease by estimating how many new infections come from each case. For example, if an average of 3.6 people get it from each person who has it, the R0 of the disease would be 3.6.
What does R0 say to policymakers?
An R0 below 1 suggests that the outbreak is shrinking, possibly allowing companies to reopen. An R0 above 1 means that the outbreak is growing and governments may need to respond with blocks.
Does an R0 below one mean that the virus is defeated?
No. An R0 of 0.8 means that 100 people would infect 80 more, and those people would continue to infect 64 more, and so on. While the spread of the virus slows down, people can still get sick and die.
What does coronavirus R0 look like around the world?
In general, studies have estimated it at 2.0 to 2.5, but human and environmental factors can influence it. Germany now puts its R0 at 0.9, above a recent low of 0.7. A French study estimates that the country's figure is 0.5, down from 3.3. The United States has multiple outbreaks that started at different times with different dynamics, making it difficult to give a national R0.
What you can do
Say the right thing. This is what should be said, and not said, to front-line workers. Send messages of support, but don't wait for a response.
Keep your glasses clean. Goggles tend to fog up when you wear a face mask. Healthcare workers have some tricks for this annoying problem; It will take trial and error to find what works for you.
Collect refunds. Here's what you need to know to get your money back from airlines, live events, and summer camps.
What else are we following?
-
Britain has started the first human trial in Europe for a possible coronavirus vaccine, The BBC reports.
-
Americans overwhelmingly favor stay-at-home orders and other efforts to curb the spread of the virus, with little difference between party lines, according to an Associated Press-NORC poll.
-
With public pools closed, day camps canceled, and summer jobs unavailable due to the pandemic, it will be a bleak summer for children in New York City.
-
Parents postpone doctor visits for checkups and vaccinations for children, putting millions of people at risk for life-threatening diseases like measles.
-
When Covid-19 patients recover and are discharged, New York hospitals are playing hymns like "Don't Stop Believing,quot; and the "Rocky,quot; theme to celebrate.
-
People who have experienced other viral outbreaks, such as SARS, Ebola, and the 1918 flu, spoke to Slate magazine about what it was like when the diseases disappeared and life began to return to normal.
What are you doing
Every morning our rabbi runs a short online service and offers a short lesson or comment. We have been doing this for weeks, and it is a structured way to start the day, be calm, see people and have contact with the world.
– Stanley Stern, Mission, Kans.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.
Sign up here to receive the report by email. Lara Takenaga and Jonathan Wolfe helped write today's newsletter.