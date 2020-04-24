Coronavirus in Minnesota: With Prosthesis Production Stopped, Crew at Gillette Children's Hospital Makes Masks – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With COVID-19 taking priority in hospitals, other services, some very important services, are on hold.

At Gillette Children & # 39; s in St. Paul, they have stopped the production of prosthetics, leg braces and custom wheelchair accessories.

Starting this week, the technicians making the devices are using their skills to do something completely different.

The device production room is a place with a purpose. Matthew Veverka makes personalized head protection for children, he says he loves to improve children's lives, "There is a photo of one of my friends, children, for which I had the pleasure to make a skull cap as well which is really cool. "

Technicians also make custom prosthetics, braces, and custom stitched wheelchair seats.

But with COVID-19 and limited medical appointments, demand fell. Then an idea occurred to them, to make highly coveted hospital masks.

Aaron Rasmussen is a supervisor and certified orthopedist at Gillette Children & # 39; s Hospital, "From cutting materials, folding materials to sewing, everyone has their own role in producing the mask."

The versatile team has already manufactured 600 of the masks, they will go to Gillette employees who do not deal directly with patients.

They tested the masks to make sure they resisted COVID coughing.

Aaron says it all makes sense, "Well, we took a skill set that our employees already have, they're great at manufacturing, they're great at sewing, so it was a perfect transition."

And smoothly, Aaron explains, "It feels a little different, but in the end we're still helping people and it feels good anyway."

The prosthetic team is working on a new prototype that would provide even stronger masks for medical workers in surgical settings.