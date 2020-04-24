Coronavirus in Minnesota: weekend event to raise money to feed frontline workers – Up News Info

Are you going to run this weekend? You can make those miles go even further thanks to the people behind the Twin Cities Marathon.

Run for All is a three-day virtual race. Make a promise online and then run Friday through Sunday.

All monies raised will be donated to Feeding the Frontline Minnesota, providing local restaurant meals to healthcare workers and first aid personnel.

While donations are not required to participate, participants are encouraged to pledge a dollar or more per mile.

Safety is always the highest priority. More people walk or run outside because the virus has closed gyms.

Event organizers suggest wearing shiny or reflective clothing and viewing it as a defensive run. Assume the cars don't see you.

Run or walk against traffic if there are no sidewalks. Experts also encourage runners to wear a face mask because you breathe harder and more drops are released.

And stay six feet away, according to social distancing guidelines.

Click here to learn more.