Coronavirus in Minnesota: The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increases by more than 3,000; 21 most reported deaths – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased more than 3,000 on Friday when health officials reported a daily high of 243 more cases and 21 more deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state has confirmed 3,185 cases of the new coronavirus since early March. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 221, after two consecutive days with more than 20 deaths reported.

The majority of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have been in long-term care facilities, particularly those that house the elderly. A care facility in the north subway, St. Therese of New Hope, has seen 12 patients die on its senior care campus from complications from the virus.

For the majority of those receiving COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, as it can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia.

Still, more than half of those who tested positive for the disease in Minnesota have recovered and no longer require isolation, health officials say.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the state last month, screening for the disease has been performed on nearly 54,000 people. In recent days, the number of tests completed in private and state laboratories has increased to more than 2,000 tests per day.

Earlier this week, Governor Tim Walz announced a plan that would increase the state's testing capacity to around 20,000 tests a day, enough for any Minnesotan showing symptoms to be tested.

The number of cases in the state is expected to increase as testing capabilities increase. At a press conference on Thursday, Walz told reporters that the state has not yet reached its peak.

"The most difficult days are yet to come," he said. "The climb is still there."

Minnesota remains under an order to stay home until May 4, although the governor said the restrictions could be eased next week for businesses that do not involve direct contact with consumers.

According to Walz, these businesses could possibly reopen on Monday, as they provide plans on how they will maintain social distancing. The measure could send 100,000 Minnesotans back to work, the governor said.

The state's stay-at-home order was designed to buy time for the state health system to prepare for an expected increase in cases. The governor said Thursday that he will soon make a decision on whether or not to extend the order until May.

