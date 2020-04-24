Coronavirus in Minnesota: some hospitals resume elective surgeries after postponing due to pandemic – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Some hospitals have resumed elective surgeries after postponing them due to the pandemic. It has translated into millions of dollars of lost income per week.

M Health Fairview says it has restored some critical medical care while balancing the need for surgery and preserving PPE. Mayo Clinic said they are moving forward to make sure a delayed procedure does not affect the patient's health.

Surgeries and procedures canceled across the state due to COVID-19 left thousands of patients wondering when their appointment would be rescheduled. Russ Steffensmeier received the call from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester this week.

"I wanted to know that they were starting the surgery again and if I was willing to go in, I said, 'I can be there in 4 hours if necessary," said Steffensmeier.

Doctors diagnosed Steffensmeier with prostate cancer earlier this year, and the Vietnam veteran and former volunteer firefighter needed surgery. He said as he waited, his children worried.

"I think it was probably harder for them to worry about whether I'm going to be here next week or not," said Steffensmeier.

He says he feels like one of the lucky ones. And he is grateful to continue the treatment.

Who knows today how fast cancer can spread if it reaches the bones and other parts of the body. You know, you also go through hell in your body instead of staying here worried about whether you have the virus, ”said Steffensmeier.

Annette Mansfield was one of the first calls for May. His dermatology procedure advanced Wednesday despite being delayed until May. And she says she felt comfortable being there.

“They took you through a step-by-step process. They had guards there to make sure people followed the process, they examined him, they did a temperature check on him, they disinfected his hands every step of the way, "Mansfield said.

He hopes that his experience helps calm the nerves of anyone concerned about being contacted for surgery during the pandemic.

"Don't let fear stop you from doing what you have to do for yourself," said Mansfield.

Steffensmeier is going through a process in May. Saw an anesthesiologist on Friday. He will return on Saturday for a COVID-19 test. If it is negative, he will have surgery on Monday.