Coronavirus in Minnesota: Governor Walz presents a webpage on where to find test sites – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz has launched a new website where Minnesota residents can find a COVID-19 test site near them.

The site includes a map featuring 127 different clinics and health care facilities offering the tests.

“Access to COVID-19 testing is critical to moving Minnesota forward during this pandemic. This tool will help make our comprehensive testing initiative accessible to all Minnesotans, and is a direct result of our partnership with Minnesota's leading healthcare sector, "said Walz.

Earlier in the week, Walz announced that the state has partnered with the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic to increase testing capacity in the state to 20,000 tests per day, a ten-fold increase from the current high number of tests being performed.

On Wednesday, it was not immediately clear how soon the state could hit that 20,000 benchmark.

"Aggressive and expanded testing is an essential part of our overall strategy to mitigate this pandemic," said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcom. “As we strive to reach our goal of screening up to 20,000 people per day, we must do everything possible to expand access points across the state. This work is literally saving lives. "

The interactive testing site allows Minnesota to coordinate with "local tribal and public health organizations that have strong connections to the communities they serve."

