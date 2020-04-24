Coronavirus in Minnesota: Fair state vendors prepare for possible cancellation – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The status of the Minnesota 2020 State Fair is still in the air due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair general manager Jerry Hammer said Thursday that they are not considering delaying the show, shortening it, or imposing significant restrictions on attendees.

There's no specific date set for when they'll decide to have it or not, and that makes sellers feel apprehensive, like Giggles, Campfire Grill owner Tim Weiss.

"I hope he goes to my 21st fair," Weiss said.

The state fair is Weiss's main concert. Although things are still in limbo, he started preparing several days ago.

"We have about $ 30,000 invested right now in supplies that we are committed to," Weiss said.

Jason Giandalia, owner of Minnesnowii Shave Ice, says this upcoming fair would be his sixth.

"For me, it feels like our version of Disney World here in Minnesota," said Giandalia.

Its fair state preparation does not begin until July, but it is already missing the critical cash flow.

"Several of my May, June and July fairs have already been canceled," said Giandalia.

Cass County canceled its Pine River fair, and others are likely to postpone. If canceled, the state's fair losses could be large.

"It is a great operation to be the second largest seller at the Minnesota State Fair," Weiss said. "We made $ 1.9 million last year."

Giandalia says that the Minnesota State Fair alone represents about a third of her annual income.

As much as "The Great Minnesota Get-Together,quot; is needed now more than ever, regardless of when it happens, these two will return for more fun on a stick.

"I am confident that the fair will make the best decision for all of us," said Giandalia.

A spokesperson for Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar gave this statement Thursday to Up News Info:

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of our employees and customers. Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar is a family owned and operated business and the Minnesota State Fair is our biggest event of the year. We know that there is a good chance that it can be canceled until large meetings can be run safely. This cancellation, of course, would affect our business, along with our 800 temporary employees and the many suppliers who support us with their products and services. Since the fate of this summer's events is still unknown, we move forward with planning carefully and are ready to cooperate with local authorities and the MN State Fair to maintain everyone's health and safety.

As the situation progresses, the Minnesota State Fair will make updates on its website.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.