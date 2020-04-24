Comments on Donald Trump's disinfectants still cause concern – Up News Info

Almost 24 hours after President Donald Trump suggested injecting humans with disinfectants as a possible treatment for the coronavirus, his comments continued to cause great concern among health professionals.

Earlier Friday, Trump said he was being sarcastic when, at Thursday's briefing, he listened to the investigation into how disinfectants can kill the virus on surfaces, and then suggested testing to see if it would work in humans. He asked that there was "a way to do something like that, by injection inside or almost by cleaning."

The Centers for Disease Control issued a warning about the use of household cleaning and disinfectant products.

“Household cleaners and disinfectants can cause health problems when not used properly. Follow the directions on the product label to ensure safe and effective use, ”the CDC said.

But other medical professionals were incredulous that Trump even addressed the idea of ​​using a poisonous chemical in the human body. Most household products are clearly labeled about not ingesting them.

The alarm is not only that people would test disinfectants, but that their human use was even treated as a serious matter to overcome the rigors of testing.

"It's a matter of life and death," CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said online on Friday. "… There are some things that we know and they are not true as well. I think it really caught my attention that they were talking about disinfectants or possible ingestion or injection of these disinfectants. They said, well, look, why not we studied? It was presented as a very reasonable thing. Why don't you study it? That's crazy. It's just crazy because everyone knows this is dangerous, and to study it, what you're suggesting is that you would knowingly give some people these disinfectants in your body … You would definitely harm people. We don't need a study to demonstrate that. "

He said what "scared me beyond the obvious" is that sometimes "these things are presented reasonably. We will just study it and get some answers. No."

In the wake of Trump's comments, Maryland State Emergency Management issued a warning against the use of disinfectants. Mike Ricci, spokesman for Republican Governor Larry Hogan, said they decided to publish the notice "after receiving more than 100 calls to our hotline."