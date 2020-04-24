Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Remuneration Totaled $ 36.37 Million in 2019 – Up News Info

Comcast President and CEO Brian Roberts took home a total compensation package worth $ 36.37 million last year, just over $ 35.23 million in 2018, according to the company's power filing with the SEC on Friday.

The package included a base salary of $ 3.2 million, stock and option grants worth approximately $ 10.7 million, non-equity incentive compensation of $ 9.97 million, plus deferred compensation and other.

Roberts and other top Comcast executives have said they are donating their base salaries for the current year to COVID-19 relief charities.

