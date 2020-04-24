Chris Hemsworth claims to be "failing miserably,quot; with his children's homeschool during the lockdown

Chris Hemsworth is having difficulty educating the three children he shares with his wife, Elsa Pataky, at home during the closure of COVID-19. Earlier this week, the Thor Star revealed that he is "trying,quot; but is "failing miserably."

During a remote appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live!Hemsworth explained that homeschooling their three children, India, 7, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 6, is basically "four or five hours of negotiation and bribery,quot; and perhaps 20 minutes of "real work." .

"Everything has changed since I was in school. I was talking to the teacher about it. Adding, subtracting (and), etc., now is not so simple. There are all these little new tricks, etc., that I do not understand,quot;, Hemsworth explained.

the Avengers Endgame Star joked that by the time her children get out of quarantine, she will have accepted the fact that her IQs will be "a little bit below, a little bit behind." Hemsworth also joked that around school hours, the grass suddenly needs to be cut.

"'Honey, that lawn is growing. There is a jungle out there. I have to, I'm sorry," Hemsworth said, adding that riding his new lawn mower is "therapeutic,quot; and gives him a few hours to escape trying to "entertain three children 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or teach them."

Ironically, last summer, Hemsworth revealed that he would take a break from acting so that he could spend more time with his wife and children. He said to australia Daily telegraph In June 2019, all she wanted was to be at home with her children because they were very important. He said that even though they are still young, they are aware when he is leaving now more than ever.

The introduction to Chris Hemsworth's character in Extraction is the best time to "hold my beer." pic.twitter.com/3lq0wSnr6f – Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2020

While talking to Kimmel, Hemsworth also said that his wife was ready for the COVID-19 blockade long before it actually happened. Three months ago, Hemsworth says Pataky accidentally ordered 15 boxes of toilet paper instead of 15 rolls.

Hemsworth joked that they were inadvertently stored and that they could "smuggle this in if necessary." Kimmel advised the actor to use his Thor Mjölnir hammer, which he showed earlier in the interview, as "an ingenious toilet paper holder."

Despite taking time off from acting, Chris Hemsworth is open to the idea of ​​playing Thor again, and mentioned the possibility of being part of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. He also stars in a new Netflix movie titled Extraction, which is now being broadcast on the platform.



