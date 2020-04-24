Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, is accused of stealing Karrueche Tran's gaze with her latest sizzling photos

Chris Brown's baby mother, Ammika Harris, can't rest on social media. Whenever she can, the model turns to social media to secure her purse by sharing fashion posts.

The model also gets into trouble for reasons beyond her control by posting photos of her baby, Aeko Brown. This week Ammika decided to pose with a sophisticated but sexy look, and a critic chose to insult her and compare her to Chris's ex, Karrueche Tran.

The critic said, "You want to be Karrueche so bad."

One person defended her: “Ammika is still an ig model while Kae is on successful TV shows! Ammika wants to be such a bad kae. Look at his old tweets. You all say the dumbest thing. They don't even look that much alike 🙄 Also, I'm pretty sure you wanted a baby from Chris, and you really have one of his, so I think it's the other way around … 🤷🏽‍♀️ "

Another social media user shared, "Google her old tweets. This is about karrueche and she wanted to live like her and it's happening! Ammika is not blasian. She lied because karrueche is blasian lol. Some people are naturally good with their hands while posing I like what I do with my hands. 😁😁😁 "

This commenter revealed, "Wow, you really are so beautiful, what an inspiration to stay positive! I love your energy! 🤍 I don't have enough time to look for those things. I don't know any of them, so don't bother me. 🤷🏽‍♀️"

This sponsor stated: "I have to admit they have similarities, but I think @ammikaaa is prettier! All of you defending Ammika while doing the same thing as the troll. You are both beautiful and living your best lives. No need to leave another. Please don't let them take away the peace and positive energy that you always have. You don't respond to those toxic people. Keep sharing your good energy and love that you still have. 🙏 "

Another follower wrote: “She is beautiful in her own way and has nothing to do with Karrueche, Ammika is 100 times more elegant, there is no comparison. Karrueche doesn't even come close to Ammika's miniature. They are both beautiful women in their own right. People are trying to make Ammika feel somehow, and they look silly. 🤷🏾‍♀️ Just nasty for no reason. I want to be as beautiful as you when I grow up .🥺😍❤️ "

Ammika cannot win with criticism.



