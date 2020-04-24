Chile! Omarion says he "needs,quot; love, affection and a monster during this quarantine!

Chile, Mr. Unbothered, aka Omarion, is single and is definitely looking for a Bae, even in the midst of this quarantine.

During an interview, the R,amp;B singer made it known that he does not discriminate and that he wants love and affection. But, he also wants a "monster,quot; too … even if it is sometimes. When asked if he was leaving, during this quarantine, he replied:

"I mean, I don't discriminate the concept of having a Bae quarantined. I love women, "he said. "I appreciate all my interactions. I appreciate this interaction. "

See this post on Instagram TSR Staff: La’Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ #Babyface and #TeddyRiley officially increased the broadcast numbers for '90s R,amp;B music with their most epic live IG battle, hosted by @verzuztv. _________________________________ According to @billboard, his 49 combined songs saw a dramatic increase with online streaming. _________________________________ “From initial reports to Nielsen Music / MRC Data, the 49 titles collectively recorded 3 million on-demand audio broadcasts in the US. USA On April 21, the day after the evening session, compared to a cumulative total of 1.4 million on 20., a daily increase of 115%. #Verzuz's impact becomes even more obvious when post-battle results are measured in previous days: On April 16-17, tracks obtained 1.3 million on-demand audio streams, while the number increased to 1.5 million every day by April 18 and 19. "_________________________________ Also according to Billboard, —read more at theshaderoom.com🙌🏾 (SWIPE) (📷: @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on April 24, 2020 at 4:17 p.m. PDT

Added

"Women are powerful and very special to me and very special to everything I do," added the father of two. I need love. I need love. Sometimes I also need a weirdo. But that is another conversation. Do you feel Me?"

While it may be open to a "quarantine bath," it is still making a difference in the community. As previously reported, he donated resources to essential workers who were overlooked.

If you recall, Omarion was in a long-term relationship with Apryl Jones of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. But the previous couple quit, and she started dating her groupmate, Fizz. However, Apryl and Fizz are no longer together.

In an interview, Omarion elaborated on the couple.

"I have a kind of little bird, a little bird just sent me the information and that was something like that. "

He added: "I want to be clear, what Apryl and I had, Apryl and I had. And we created something really beautiful and we gave something really beautiful to each other, that's really irreplaceable. So at the end of the day, although I have problems public, I do not want bad intentions or malice towards anyone. "

Roommates, are you going to fire that shot?

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom