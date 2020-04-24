Chicago Man SHOT on IG Live after Daring Gang members & # 39; got up & # 39;! (Video)

A Chicago man was shot outside a gas station, after having an argument with rival gang members on social media, MTO News found out.

The man was reportedly shot in the torso, but is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

HERE IS THE VIDEO OF THE SHOT

In the video, the Chicago man is speaking directly to his rivals. The Chicago native had been arguing with "the opps,quot; for a few days. Finally he decided to give his enemies an ultimatu.

The man told his enemies to "stop,quot; at a local service station, and there they can work out their differences. The man came first and began filming on Instagram Live.

At first it didn't seem like the opps would come. But they did, and came shooting.

The man, who initially gloated, was hit once in the torso. He managed to escape the ambush and head to the hospital, where social media reports say he is in stable condition.

MTO News contacted Chicago police for comment, but received none.

HERE IS THE VIDEO OF THE SHOT