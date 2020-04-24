Check out Kelly Clarkson's adorable birthday message from her family

Their Kelly ClarksonBirthday and her family have a sweet message to share with her!

Kelly turns 38 today and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, their children River, Remi and stepson Seth, created an adorable tribute video for the singer and songwriter. The video, published in the Kelly Clarkson Show The YouTube channel shows the family huddled outside, each sharing a special message for the birthday girl.

"I love you mom, I hope you have a great birthday!" River begins the video. "I'll sing you a special song when it's your birthday," he adds. "Is today!" her dad adorably corrects her.

"Happy birthday. End!" Remi says, "Did you tell her how much you love her?" Brandon asks. "I don't want to," says Remi, but then he quickly changes his mind and adds that he loves her and will sing her a "special song."

"Happy birthday, baby," Brandon ends the tribute with. "I love you more than you will ever know."