Check out Kelly Clarkson's adorable birthday message from her family

Their Kelly ClarksonBirthday and her family have a sweet message to share with her!
Kelly turns 38 today and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, their children River, Remi and stepson Seth, created an adorable tribute video for the singer and songwriter. The video, published in the Kelly Clarkson Show The YouTube channel shows the family huddled outside, each sharing a special message for the birthday girl.
"I love you mom, I hope you have a great birthday!" River begins the video. "I'll sing you a special song when it's your birthday," he adds. "Is today!" her dad adorably corrects her.
"Happy birthday. End!" Remi says, "Did you tell her how much you love her?" Brandon asks. "I don't want to," says Remi, but then he quickly changes his mind and adds that he loves her and will sing her a "special song."
"Happy birthday, baby," Brandon ends the tribute with. "I love you more than you will ever know."
Brandon and Kelly were married in October 2013, and over the years they have expanded their mixed family.
River Rose, the first child of Kelly and Brandon, was born in 2014 and Remington Alexander arrived a little later in 2016. Needless to say, they have been stealing the spotlight (and our hearts!) Ever since.
Earlier this month, both River and Remi broke up their mother's interview with her. Trolls: world tour co-stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick during a home edition of THe Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly and her famous guests had to find something to do with them inside their home, so this was the perfect opportunity for her children to make a celebrity appearance.
Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal
As for home schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic? Remi and River are no About that life. Kelly says the kids are "losing,quot; him to his schoolwork and she gets stuck cooking and cleaning all the time.
However, they will get through it, Kelly says. "I have some wine. But we're hanging there, so it's good."
