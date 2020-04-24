CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend explains why he took her phone away at a viral party

Thursday night NFL 2020 Drought It took place, and while many young men across the country embraced the life-changing experience of being drafted into an NFL team, there were some moments of the night that went viral on social media.

One moment was when the University of Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb received the call that he was being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. In a now viral clip, his girlfriend can be seen taking a phone from his hand while talking on another phone. Then he is seen snatching the phone from his girlfriend's hand.

His girlfriend Crymson Rose explained what really happened in the viral moment.

She said, "His agent was picturing him while on the phone with the Cowboys, he was doing the girlfriend thing, he was going to answer for him, sheesh." It also included a laughing emoji to acknowledge that it was definitely a laughable moment.

CeeDee also commented on the moment, and said, "You will have to relax, it wasn't even like that,quot;.

They really have to relax, it wasn't even like that 👎🏾 https://t.co/ziQaGkAWbT – CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) April 24, 2020

It goes without saying that we know that CeeDee's girlfriend and loved ones are extremely happy when her NFL career begins.

Congratulations!

