Candace Cameron Bure has changed her empty nest for a more complete house

Candace Cameron Bure made headlines when she spoke publicly about becoming an empty nest, but now that the Coronavirus pandemic has caused a nationwide lockdown, Candace is enjoying a more complete home. Candace Cameron Bure shared three children with her husband Valeri Bure: Natasha, 21, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18. Now the family is in quarantine and Candace talks about having a full house again on May 4, 2020., Us Weekly number. Candace revealed to the store how happy he is to spend this quality time with his family again.

"I'm getting this consolidated family time that I never thought we would have. Our conversations have been incredible. (That's the) positive side of all this."

Cameron explained how the family is putting their hope and trust in the Lord that He will see them through the Coronavirus pandemic. He also said that the family is spending a lot of quality time together and enjoying regular meals together. For activities, the Bures are kept busy playing board games and strolling together. They also prepare food together.

The family has been working from home and then joined for their family meals. Cameron's daughter Natasha is Cameron's twin!

You can watch a video of Cameron and Natasha below.

Speaking of work, Candace had her fair share of ups and downs in that area. Fuller House was doing exceptionally well when the Lori Loughlin college scandal erupted. Many people feel that Netflix decided to cancel Fuller House due to the Lori scandal and departure, but no one has officially confirmed this.

Candace was also a co-host of The view for several seasons and now talks about how difficult it was for her. Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Candace made it clear that the co-hosting The view It was the most difficult job Candace had.

She said the following.

"That was very hard work. It helped me grow a lot, but that was the most difficult job I've had to date … you always feel like you're struggling to voice your opinion. "

Candace Cameron has no project on the job, but that is likely to change once the Coronavirus pandemic ends.



