Can you solve this puzzle from the 90s Nickelodeon game show "Find Out,quot;?

Nickelodeon's game show find it out It ran for several seasons between 1997 and 2013. It featured a panel of four celebrities, from Nickelodeon shows like Everything that – who were given clues that they could see, feel or taste as clues to help them guess the contestants' unusual secrets. They also received charade leads.
So, let's see if you can correctly guess the unusual secret of an episode in which none of the panelists solved the answer. The episode is from season 2 and featured two girls named Danielle and Coli.
The girls' unusual secret had four words. We will show the same clues that the famous panelists got from the show and the words they guessed correctly. Oh, and brace yourself, because YOU can be practically slippery at some point! If you still don't understand, IT WILL RESULT 😂. Let us begin!
Do you want to see the full episode? Click here to see it.
