It's been two years since Cameron Diazdramatically confirmed his retirement but as Brett Favre, this beauty is not completely opposed to returning to the game.
In a recent interview with her former makeup artist Gucci Westman, the Charlie's Angels Star confessed that "she will never say never,quot; when it comes to her potential return to the big screen, sparking the hope of fans that she has accumulated over the years.
But, that statement should also be taken with a large grain of salt as the actress also stated: "I am not a person who never says anything."
Still, many are waiting for Cameron to return to acting, either in a sequel to the hit movie. The sweetest thing or a new movie unlike anything he's done before.
Her last role was as Miss Agatha Hannigan in the 2015 movie. Annie, in which he starred alongside Jamie Foxxand Rose Byrne.
But Diaz doesn't seem to be in a hurry to take another job. She is very happy to be at home with her husband. Benji Madden, with whom he married the year before to star AnnieAnd her little daughter Raddix. The new mom shared: "I love being married. The best thing that has happened to me is finding my husband, our society, his friendship."
She revealed in another recent interview that her life revolves around Raddix and Benji now. She said, "It's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my house with my husband and cooking."
As for what she does with all this free time, the 47-year-old said that she and Benji have a good routine of hanging out with Raddix during the day, bath time at night, and then a drink beforehand. to lie down.
Overall, Cameron said he is "having the best time," and that is all that matters.
