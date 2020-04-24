It's been two years since Cameron Diazdramatically confirmed his retirement but as Brett Favre, this beauty is not completely opposed to returning to the game.

In a recent interview with her former makeup artist Gucci Westman, the Charlie's Angels Star confessed that "she will never say never,quot; when it comes to her potential return to the big screen, sparking the hope of fans that she has accumulated over the years.

But, that statement should also be taken with a large grain of salt as the actress also stated: "I am not a person who never says anything."

Still, many are waiting for Cameron to return to acting, either in a sequel to the hit movie. The sweetest thing or a new movie unlike anything he's done before.

Her last role was as Miss Agatha Hannigan in the 2015 movie. Annie, in which he starred alongside Jamie Foxxand Rose Byrne.