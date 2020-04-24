Caltrans begins an ambitious project to replace the deck of the US 101 bridge at Alemany Circle – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Caltrans teams on Friday took advantage of the reduced traffic during the shutdown, beginning work on a major project that is closing U.S. Highway 101 near Division 280.

The project to replace the deck of the US 101 bridge at Alemany Circle will provide an upgrade for one of the busiest corridors in the Bay Area that connects the peninsula with downtown San Francisco. More than 240,000 vehicles travel through the corridor daily, although the volume of traffic has decreased considerably due to the home stay order of the coronavirus.

Construction began Friday with a temporary detour of northbound traffic 101 to Highway 280. A southbound 101 lane is also closed near the construction site.

Caltrans originally planned to do the work in July 2020, but brought the start time up to this week due to reduced traffic from the Bay Area shelter. The plan is to complete the project in a shorter period of time before the state's stay-at-home request is lifted, further reducing the impact on local and regional traffic.

From the air, the point where Highway 101 northbound is closed at Division 280 is clearly visible, as are the Caltrans teams working on the project. If there's a silver lining to the stay-at-home request, it's that travelers avoid the six-mile-long backups this project would have caused in July if it hadn't been pushed.

"With people staying home right now, traffic counts have dropped by 40 to 60 percent, which gave us a great opportunity to do this and not impact people," said the spokesperson. from CalTrans, Bart Ney.

A team of 100 people who work 24 hours a day will demolish 800 feet of the bridge deck and replace it in less than two weeks.

To minimize noise, dust, and vibrations from the project, Caltrans will cut sections of the bridge deck and remove them entirely, rather than hammering them to demolish the bridge deck.

"So what we're doing is we've seen sections cut, taken out of place, and then a new platform put in place," Ney explained.

Once the northbound deck is completed, southbound traffic 101 will move to the new northbound deck. The deck to the south will be demolished and rebuilt.

To make the project happen, about three months of prep work condensed into three weeks as contractors propped up their supply chain and discovered new rules for the workplace, including the use of face covers and mandatory temperature controls. .

“Using masks, scarves, gloves; When we can be six feet away, people are trying to keep their distance, "said Ney.

The closure and construction are slated to last until May 3, but could take place even earlier.

"The contractor believes we can reduce it to 10 days or less," said Ney.

Caltrans has additional information about the project available on its website. There are also several live web cams showing demolition and construction as it happens.