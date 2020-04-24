Call of Duty League responds to anger outpouring by adding servers

The return of Call of Duty League in an online-only format two weeks ago sparked a strong backlash from competitors angered by the delay in the game. Several teams used connection problems to undermine the unexpected victory of the Florida Mutineers tournament, leading to a setback between organizations.

If I am fined for this, so be it. But I will NOT have my reputation for "onliner,quot; tarnished. Dropped k / d worse online than CDL LA !!! This is how you know something is wrong here. – Empire C6 (@Crimsix) April 22, 2020

Ahead of the Chicago Home Series, which begins on Friday, the CDL announced a change to its server configuration that it hopes will cool criticism of the game.

CDL will now use nine dedicated servers across the country instead of the five it deployed during the Dallas Home Series. It will also give teams a chance to test servers before games and ban those who don't measure up.

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, which did not play in the Dallas Home Series, will take its first crack at the online-only competition this weekend. The team needs to regain ground: entering the Chicago House Series, it follows the Huntsmen first for 90 points in qualifying (with one less-played event).

The semifinals and finals of the Chicago Home Series will take place on Sunday. All games can be streamed live on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel.