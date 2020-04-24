CAIT to Launch Electronic Marketplace for Contactless Delivery in Grocery Stores – Latest News

The CAIT merchant corps said Friday that it will soon launch a national e-commerce marketplace to help local supermarkets take online orders and ensure contactless delivery in the last mile. "To meet the challenge of providing essential goods to Indian citizens during the COVID-19 situation, the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), together with CAIT, is synergizing the efforts of various companies and startups that They work in the supply chain to help local Kirana stores take online orders and ensure last-mile contactless delivery through a national e-commerce market that will launch shortly and strengthen the supply chain. " said the merchants' agency.

The Confederation of All Merchants of India (CAIT) said the e-commerce portal will make every effort to incorporate some 7 crore merchants from the country.

Manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers from all verticals of internal commerce and consumers will be an integral part of this e-commerce platform, he said.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the national e-commerce market has already been conceived and designed, and has played a crucial role in ensuring the supply of essential goods in different cities under the current COVID-19 crisis.