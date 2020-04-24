Bruins wants TD Garden to be a regional gaming site if NHL can resume its season

If the NHL can return to activity in May or June, even if that means playing on neutral sites with no spectators, the Bruins property would like TD Garden to be one of four regional sites the league selects from member clubs in its 31st US cities USA And Canada.

A league source confirmed Friday afternoon that Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, who is also the chairman of the NHL board, has expressed interest in having his building on Causeway Street considered among the so-called sites. "centralized,quot; or "neutral,quot; if playable. resumed

However, the league source emphasized that Jacobs is among some 20 owners, about two-thirds of the league's owners, who have an interest in having their clubs / arenas screened by the league as potential hosts.