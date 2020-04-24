Britbox Boards Keeley Hawes crime drama; Set Autumn Release – Up News Info

American broadcaster BritBox is planning to go down after tackling the British crime drama Keeley Hawes. Honor.

The digital platform will launch the two parts, which is written by Vanity Fair & # 39; s Gwyneth Hughes, in October, as an original co-production with ITV. The series was filmed last year, so it has not been interrupted by the closure of Coronavirus production.

The two-part will see Bodyguard Star Hawes plays the real-life detective who brought five murderers to justice in the true story of Banaz Mahmod, the young Londoner murdered by her own family for falling in love with the wrong man. It tells the powerful story of Chief Detective Inspector Caroline Goode's passionate quest to discover the fate of missing 20-year-old Banaz.

Richard LaxtonMrs. Wilson) will direct the drama, produced by Liza Marshall's Hera Pictures, which is making a medical thriller. temple for Sky and the Hawes Independent Budie Club. Hawes will be executive producing with Kosminsky, Marshall, and Hughes. Alliea Nazar will produce.

“In these uncertain times, we are passionate about continuing to deliver important stories to our audience. Honor It is a heartbreaking and real story carefully told by Keeley, Liza and their team, and BritBox is proud to play a role in sharing the stories of Banaz and Caroline around the world, "said Soumya Sriraman, President and CEO of BritBox.

“At Hera Pictures we are delighted to partner with Britbox to bring this powerful true story to a broader audience in the United States; keeping Banaz's memory alive and shedding light on the pressing issue of so-called honor-based abuse against women, "added Liza Marshall." I am incredibly proud of the quality of the creative team behind this drama led by the wonderful and moving performance. Keeley Hawes. "