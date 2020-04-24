Brett Favre offers a prophetic vision of the Packers who replace Aaron Rodgers, intervenes in the QB situation

Brett Favre has entered the chat.

The former Packers quarterback and current NFL Hall of Fame was known for his departure from Green Bay, one in which he seemed unwilling to play well with future Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, between 2005 and 2007.

Well, the twist is fair play in the NFL, and on Thursday night, the Packers' confidence selected Utah state QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, putting Rodgers in a situation similar to Favre some years ago.

In an interview with TMZ a few days before the draft, Favre offered some slightly prophetic words about Rodgers' future with the team and how he and the Packers should handle the future of the QB room.

MORE: Complete First Round Results, Draft 2020 NFL Ratings

"Look, nobody will replace Aaron unless Aaron chooses to be replaced," said Favre. "He doesn't have to worry about being sent off. He is too good a player …

"It's funny because Aaron and I were talking about it last year, how he gets the way he was when he came in, because now he's as old as I was when he came in. It's about you starting to look for a draft or pick someone in free agency It's not that we think Aaron is at the end of his rope, I think he has many good years, except injuries, ahead. But you have to start preparing the next guy. "

While Favre maintains that his working relationship with the man who finally took his job was good, reports and rumors still swirled that things were freezing between the two. Because Rodgers had to sit behind Favre for several years until he had a chance to start, the 36-year-old quarterback is in the same situation. Favre also said that Rodgers can read the room correctly.

"Aaron understands it," he said.

Really, it is a situation that is not exclusive to the Packers, since history has been repeated in the NFL. In addition to Rodgers and Favre, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo in the Patriots and Joe Montana and Steve Young of the 49ers immediately come to the minds of fans. While all of those situations ultimately turned out differently, NFL franchises have never been too shy to find the next guy in QB.

For now, however, Rodgers is still slated to be the Boy below the center in Green Bay. You just don't know how long that "for now,quot; lasts.