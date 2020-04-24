Boosie Badazz says YNW Melly won't be released from jail early

YNW Melly is requesting that the court be released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fellow rapper Boosie Badazz doubts that the judge will allow him to go free.

"When you shut up, if you don't work for them, if you shut up, they will deteriorate your health. They will do anything." Boosie adds that the fact that Melly has not cooperated with the authorities guarantees that she will have a hard time behind bars.

Melly tested positive for COVID-19 behind bars and her lawyer says the rapper is "dying,quot; in prison. Earlier this week, it was revealed that he is being treated for the virus with Tylenol and Gatorade.

"A supplemental motion detailing the jail was filed today in which Mr. Demons shares a cell with another COVID-positive inmate. 19 This is not recommended by any physician. Prisons and jails are not prepared to handle this crisis. Rules about alcohol-based hand sanitizer and wipes should be kept to a minimum. Inmates are passing trays, jail phones, and shared items that are not disinfected when passed between inmates, "wrote his attorney via Instagram two weeks ago .

Melly and her cellmate have since separated.