Boosie Badazz Says He Was a Prison Drug Dealer

Boosie Badazz recently admitted to being the main drug dealer while in prison. Hot New Hip Hop recently collected comments from the most eccentric rapper from the rap game in which he explained what life was like for him in a prison.

In the past, other rappers like Gucci Mane have explained how prison changed his life. Gucci stated that while locked up, he read books, learned to eat healthy, exercised, and was committed to his future success.

Boosie Badazz, on the other hand, handled his time behind bars in a different way. During a new conversation with VladTV, the rapper exposed details of how he was the king of his block and how he became the type of drugs and narcotics.

Boosie told Vlad that he went to prison "to rape,quot;. The rapper explained that he had a family to feed outside the prison walls. For that reason, he was selling all kinds of illicit drugs, including herb, cocaine, ecstasy pills, etc.

Furthermore, Badazz claimed he was the king of the drug smuggling operation, and although he never revealed how he was putting narcotics in prison, he stated that he was the leader of it all. Fortunately, he never disclosed how he got the drugs because that would obviously be incriminating.

Hip-hop fans know that Badazz is frequently in the headlines for his quirky demeanor. On April 22, 2020, Bridget Hill reported that Badazz was firing her shot at Megan Thee Stallion. Megan loves taking selfies and posting them on the ‘Gram, and Boosie took it upon herself to scream.

Badazz joked on Instagram saying he believed he had seen a "nipple,quot; in his post, so he had to step in. Before that, Boosie was in the headlines again after he and his team had a fight with a security worker at a Mississippi mall.

In July last year, a judge ordered the rapper to pay a $ 233,000 fine for his transgressions.



