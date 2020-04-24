Boosie Badazz Considers YNW Melly Denied Release From Prison Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Instagram

In a new interview, rapper Baton Rogue, formerly known as Lil Boosie, also shares that authorities are probably 'fucking with (his) medicine'.

After he tested positive for Coronavirus, jailed rapper YNW Melly He requested house arrest only to be rejected by a judge. Boosie Badazz (also known as Lil boosie) recently intervened in the matter during an interview with VladTV, sharing why he thought YNW Melly would not be released.

"When you shut up, if you don't work for them, if you shut up, they will deteriorate your health," Boosie said. "They will do anything." Also, the outspoken rapper said authorities were likely "fucking with (his) medicine."

Boosie continued that inmates who choose not to cooperate with the authorities are likely to be mistreated while behind bars. "They are going to have difficulties there, brother," he explained.

Although her request was denied, YNW Melly had not finished trying. Earlier this month, the Florida star turned to his Twitter account to reach out to Kanye West For help "@kanyewest needs your help, Dm", so he tweeted hit creator "Famous", with whom he once collaborated for "Mixed Personalities". It seemed like he wanted Kanye to help him out of prison considering that he and his wife Kim Kardashian They are actively fighting for prison reform.

However, fans were not enthusiastic about his action, and one said to Melly, "How about you send him a message in private?" Someone else wrote, "Kim don't take this case, bruh." Without sympathizing with him, another person said, "I thought when you committed a crime … you make your time …"

Melly's family broke the news earlier this month that she tested positive for COVID-19 while in jail. His attorney, Bradford Cohen, later filed legal documents asking the judge to release him to house arrest and allow him to be treated at a medical center on his own.

The lawyer continued to argue that the rapper was in danger of dying in prison due to the new Coronavirus. Since her positive diagnosis, she suffers from severe chills, heavy breathing, headaches, and body aches.

However, according to legal documents, the judge orders Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, to remain in the Broward County Jail in Florida. The judge also said that if the 20-year-old hip-hop star wanted to receive medical treatment in prison, he could speak to the Broward Sheriff's Office to make arrangements.