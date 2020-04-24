Home Entertainment Bollywood sends Ramzan Mubarak wishes to fans

Bollywood sends Ramzan Mubarak wishes to fans

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Bollywood sends Ramzan Mubarak wishes to fans

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, unfortunately all celebrations have been suspended. During those times, social media has proven to be a blessing in helping everyone stay connected to each other and to the world. The auspicious month of Ramadan, which involves fasting, prayer, and charity for Muslims, officially began in India. Bollywood hastened to enter social networks to wish their fans on the blessed occasion. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Huma Qureshi, and others shared their heartfelt wishes with fans on the beautiful occasion. Scroll down and read what they had to say.


%MINIFYHTML7abd18c5873ef77dc5557ca488096dda12%%MINIFYHTML7abd18c5873ef77dc5557ca488096dda13%%MINIFYHTML7abd18c5873ef77dc5557ca488096dda14%%MINIFYHTML7abd18c5873ef77dc5557ca488096dda15%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©