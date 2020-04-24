Bollywood sends Ramzan Mubarak wishes to fans

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, unfortunately all celebrations have been suspended. During those times, social media has proven to be a blessing in helping everyone stay connected to each other and to the world. The auspicious month of Ramadan, which involves fasting, prayer, and charity for Muslims, officially began in India. Bollywood hastened to enter social networks to wish their fans on the blessed occasion. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Huma Qureshi, and others shared their heartfelt wishes with fans on the beautiful occasion. Scroll down and read what they had to say.



T 3510 – Ramadan Mubaarak .. wishes for peace and love ..

and be safe .. pic.twitter.com/jsPxvP9mTA – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2020





Ramadan is almost here! Praying for everyone in these difficult times. Compassion, service and mutual support is the need of the hour and a special dua for those who fight for us on the front line of this pandemic âÂÂ ¤ï¸ÂÂ ðÂŸŸÂÂ ™ ÂÂ ðÂÂŸÂ »Everyone please stay home and be sure! Pray from home pic.twitter.com/vgO586MJVY – Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 23, 2020

#RamadanMubarak !! Love and peace always. ðÂÂŸÂÂ ™ ÂÂ – Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 24, 2020

Ramzaan Mubaarak! Take care. à¤®à ¥ ÂÂˆà¤ÂÂ ‚à¤à ¥ ÂÂ € à¤ÂÂ˜à¤ ° à¤ªà ¥ ÂÂ ‡ à¤¹à ¥ ÂÂ € à¤¹à ¥ ÂÂ‚à¤ÂÂ à ¥ ¤ à¤ÂÂ • à¤² à¤ªà¤ ° à¤¸à ¥ ÂÂ ‹à¤ÂÂ‚ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¯à¤¦ à¤ÂÂ… à¤ÂÂ – à¤ ° à¤ªà ¥ ÂÂ ‡ à¤ ° à ¥ ÂÂ à¤®à¤¿à¤¶à¤¨ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à ¥ ÂÂ € à¤¤à ¥ ÂÂ ‹à¤¨à¤¿à¤ÂÂ • à¤²à ¥ ÂÂ‚ à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂ – à¤¾ à¤ ¥ à ¥ ÂÂ ‹à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤ ° à¤¾à¤¶à¤¨ à¤ÂÂ • à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à ¤¾à¤¨ à¤ªà ¥ ÂÂ ‹à¤¹à ¥ ÂÂ‹ à¤ÂÂšà¤¾à¤¨à ¥ ÂÂ ‡ à ¥ ¤ à¤ÂÂ… à¤ÂÂ – à¤ ° à¤¨à¤¹à ¥ ÂÂ € à¤ÂÂ‚‚¤¤à ¥ ÂÂ ‹à¤à ¥ ÂÂ € à¤ à ¥ ÂÂ € à¤ÂÂ • à¤ Tomarà ¥ ÂÂˆà ¥ ¤ Take all security measures even when leaving. #Ramzaan pic.twitter.com/k7r3DXudvb – Ali Fazal M / ÙÂÂ… ÛÂÂŒØ ± Ø¹ÙÂÂ „ÛÂÂŒ ÙÂÂ Ø¶ÙÂÂ„ / à¤ÂÂ… à¤²à ¥ ÂÂ € (@ alifazal9) April 23, 2020

ðÂÂŸÂÂŒÂÂ˜âÂÂœ¨ðÂÂŸÂÂŒÂÂ ™ âÂÂœ¨ðÂÂŸÂÂŒÂÂ’âÂÂœ¨ðÂÂŸÂÂŒŒÂ ™ ™ âÂœ¨

RAMADAAN KAREEM

ðÂÂŸÂÂŒÂÂ˜âÂÂœ¨ðÂÂŸÂÂŒÂÂ ™ âÂÂœ¨ðÂÂŸÂÂŒÂÂ’âÂÂœ¨ðÂÂŸÂÂŒŒÂ ™ ™ âÂœ¨

May this month's blessings extend to your families. May we all stay home and use the block as an opportunity to get closer to our Creator, understand His Message, and reflect on it.

May peace, love and healing prevail.

ðÂÂ¤¤ÂÂ – âÂÂ ¤ï¸ÂÂ – Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 24, 2020