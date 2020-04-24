Blake Horstmann reflects on Bachelor Nation's most dramatic stagecoach

For some Bachelor Nation members, Stagecoach doesn't always have to do with country music.
A year ago, Blake Horstmann she packed her bags and headed to Indio, California for a special weekend.
While you join Bachelor in Paradise It was a possibility at the time of his trip, he didn't realize that his actions in the desert would prove to be one of the show's biggest and most dramatic stories for the summer season.
Although the annual festival is postponed until October due to the Coronavirus pandemic, E! News was still in conversation with the Bachelor Nation member-turned-DJ who was willing to reflect on his infamous journey. Twelve months later, it is safe to say that Blake is a changed man.
"I am definitely in a better place than four, five, six months ago. I am definitely more sure of who I am," Blake shared with E! Exclusive news. "I always say that with my generation and the younger generation, we tend to find trust in other people's eyes. We don't necessarily feel satisfied unless we are meeting or receiving likes or retweets."
He continued, "Now I've learned to look deeper, look at the person in the mirror instead of trying to get other people's satisfaction … I'm done with all those fake things."
That does not mean that it was an easy path. After dealing with public text messages, a hostile meeting schedule, and the views of millions of Americans, Blake focused on his mental health and began receiving therapy.
"I felt incredibly lonely," Blake shared. "It had been more or less a narrative for a lot of people and for the show. The show used me in a way to create drama and create a narrative, so I felt more alone than ever."
Blake is quick to admit that he learned who his true friends are both inside and outside of Bachelor Nation. It is quick to thank Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Kevin Wendt and Astrid loch for their friendship
"He had a lot of support in private, but nobody would say it publicly, so to say that even the smallest things meant a lot," he explained. "I know sometimes it's hard to get your neck out because your reputation is more or less your career, so I understand that. Even small things mean a lot."
Today, Blake is still single but is opening up to date again. You are looking for a "strong woman,quot; who understands that your relationship may be in the public eye.
"Obviously I have some trust issues now. I'm trying to be more open and communicate better," he shared. "I felt like I was communicating, but apparently I didn't do it enough."
And when it comes to Stagecoach 2020 this October, Blake is excited to attend regardless of his past experiences.
"It is just a music festival. Everyone thinks that is the reason why everything happened, it is not," he shared. "The music is incredible. The people are incredible. I had a fantastic weekend and if I don't come back, they win. The thugs win."
