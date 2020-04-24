Blake Horstmann reflects on Bachelor Nation's most dramatic stagecoach

For some Bachelor Nation members, Stagecoach doesn't always have to do with country music.

A year ago, Blake Horstmann she packed her bags and headed to Indio, California for a special weekend.

While you join Bachelor in Paradise It was a possibility at the time of his trip, he didn't realize that his actions in the desert would prove to be one of the show's biggest and most dramatic stories for the summer season.

Although the annual festival is postponed until October due to the Coronavirus pandemic, E! News was still in conversation with the Bachelor Nation member-turned-DJ who was willing to reflect on his infamous journey. Twelve months later, it is safe to say that Blake is a changed man.

"I am definitely in a better place than four, five, six months ago. I am definitely more sure of who I am," Blake shared with E! Exclusive news. "I always say that with my generation and the younger generation, we tend to find trust in other people's eyes. We don't necessarily feel satisfied unless we are meeting or receiving likes or retweets."