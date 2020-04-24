Billy Porter and Rosie O & # 39; Donnell join the lineup of the benefit & # 39; Together in Pride & # 39; from GLAAD

WENN

The star of & # 39; The Lion King & # 39; Billy Eichner and television personality Lilly Singh will host the live event that will honor LGBTQ doctors and nurses on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Billy Porter and Rosie O & # 39; Donnell They will join Matthew Bomer, Adam Lambert, Baby Rexha and Sharon stone, among others, to sing the praises of LGBTQ doctors and nurses on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo has joined the live streaming event "Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone" hosted by gay rights organization GLAAD.

"The Lion King (2019)"star Billy Eichner and television and internet personality Lilly Singh will house the virtual benefit, which will feature performances by Ke $ ha and Melissa Etheridge, Sunday April 26.

The event will be broadcast live on the GLAAD YouTube pages (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZmLgxP2N3Vj0XaQtohLT-A) and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GLAAD/) from 8pm EST. All proceeds will benefit the Centerlink charity and local LGBTQ community centers.