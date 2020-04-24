Billy Joel slapped in the lawsuit after firing a contractor amid his home renovation

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Only the Good Die Young & # 39; and his wife Alexis Joel are sued by a home improvement company after the couple fired the company for structural defects.

Up News Info –

Billy Joel He has been sued by a contractor who claims he cheated architectural designs to renovate his Long Island, New York home.

According to a petition filed against Joel, his wife Alexis, the limited liability company (LLC) through which they own their properties and the current renovation contractor in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, the star of "Piano Man" hired home improvement company Berry Hill Development Corp. to make his 12,000-square-foot property last year 2019. However, after a structural engineer allegedly found flaws in his work, Joel is said to have I take Berry hill out of work. Paul Laruccia, the owner of Berry Hill, claims he had already designed $ 126,700 worth of architectural designs, some of which reportedly remain unpaid.

Joel then advanced with a different contractor, who submitted "almost identical" architectural drawings to the Center Island Building Department, Laruccia alleges.

"To date, defendants continue to renovate the premises site using Berry Hill's works and plans, without Berry Hill's approval, license or permission to do so," the lawsuit says.

Laruccia, who is seeking unspecified damages for Berry Hill, claims he has already sent a cease and desist letter to the 70-year-old star and filed a separate lawsuit in the Nassau County Supreme Court that Joel has not yet responded to.

A spokesman for Joel responded to the lawsuit in a statement to page six of the New York Post and insisted that the singer had to pay to fix the problems caused by Berry Hill.

"Billy and Alexis Joel it will not stand amid accusations so unjustifiable that they obscure the real problem that is the legitimate termination of general contractor Berry Hill, owned by Paul Laruccia, "said the representative.

"Berry Hill was fired from the project due to significant structural flaws affecting the security of the residence, and Berry Hill's attempt to collect poor pay now is outrageous."