Bill Belichick's dog sits on the Patriots' first pick, steals the NFL Draft show on Day 2

With the 37th pick in the NFL 2020 Draft, Bill Belichick's dog selected Kyle Duggar, security, from Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The Patriots traded Thursday from the 23rd pick in the first round, making Friday's 37th pick the first look at the recruiting rooms for the Patriots' decision makers. After ESPN showed that the Patriots selection was active, the broadcast switched to a split screen between Belichick and Nick Caserio, New England's director of player personnel.

Caserio showed himself to his family. Belichick's screen showed a dog sitting in a chair behind two laptops. A new vision for "Patriot Way,quot; or a Belichick grade A troll job? Either way, Belichick's dog, an Alaskan Klee Kai named Nike, appears to be a good dog.

The internet, of course, had jokes.