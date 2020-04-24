Ben Higgins reveals that he and his fiancee Jessica Clark are sleeping apart until they get married

The Bachelor Student Ben Higgins became engaged last month to Jessica Clarke, but the couple are sleeping in separate beds while they are quarantined in Tennessee with their family. Higgins revealed earlier this week that he and Clarke have decided to abstain from having sex until they are husband and wife.

Higgins spoke to Nick Viall, a former Bachelor Nation student, on his podcast Viall's archives, and spoke about his recent engagement, as well as what life has been like for him and Clarke during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viall asked Higgins if he and Clarke shared a bed during the lockdown or if they were waiting until they were married, and Higgins replied that they were sleeping in "separate,quot; beds.

"Right now she has a bedroom upstairs in her parents' house, I'm downstairs," she said. "It is like a level of respect, and also of how, what is their logistics."

Viall wanted to know more, and pressed a little more with his questions. He asked Higgins if he had had sex in the past week, and Higgins replied that "definitely not,quot; had sex this week, and "not in the last year and a half."

It was then that Viall realized that Higgins and Clarke were waiting until they were married to have sex, and asked Higgins to clarify if he was right. Higgins said Viall was correct.

The recent crash is actually the first time that Higgins and Clarke have lived in the same place since they started dating. Clarke lives in Tennessee and Higgins in Colorado, and they've been dating a long distance the entire time. Higgins noted during the interview that he and Clarke had never lived together in the same city.

Higgins also revealed that he and Clarke were planning to get married fairly soon, but they will have to enjoy their engagement a little longer than expected due to the new coronavirus.

Higgins explained that they do not know what this virus will affect and that the blockages could last until the summer. At that point, all weddings scheduled in the spring will have been delayed in the summer, and finding a venue will be a challenge.

Higgins says he doesn't want to add stress to a "really fun and joyous moment,quot; knowing that the relationship is "the real deal." He added that they have another problem to deal with when it comes to choosing a wedding date: Clarke's brother, who plays professional baseball.

"So there is a very short season of, like, freedom that he is not playing to get married," Higgins said. "So it's kind of a management and navigation, well, when does your season start?"

Ben Higgins says it is "almost impossible,quot; to realize and that they could end up running away with a close family, but ultimately the decision rests with Jessica Clarke because it is her day.



