Ben Affleck photographed smoking cigarettes through a medical mask amid a coronavirus pandemic

Ben Affleck apparently doesn't understand how to wear a mask. Page Six picked up new photos of the actor taking cigarettes out of his cigarette through a mask intended to help thwart the spread of COVID-19.

The 47-year-old man was seen hanging out with his new girlfriend yesterday, Ana de Armas, in Los Angeles, and the actor did not let personal protective equipment get in his way. The photograph shows the actor holding the mask over his nose while smoking the cigarette.

Fans of the League of Justice Alum knows that he and Armas have spent a lot of time together lately, including last week, when they were seen without masks as they went out for a walk. The 31-year-old actress, however, sported a $ 2,600 tracksuit made by Gucci. His style has certainly not failed during the pandemic.

Regardless of their clothing choice, it seems that Ben and Ana's relationship continues to strengthen. On April 23, 2020, Ashley Mitchell reported that, despite their burgeoning romance, Ben had not introduced her to his children.

Ashley claims fans of the couple are wondering when he will introduce her to their children, but apparently, there is a specific reason why the actor has yet to do so. A source who spoke to Up News Info explained that Ana was unlikely to see them soon, especially with the ongoing pandemic.

Currently, Ben and Ana practice social distancing together and the safety of their children is always a priority. Another source explained that Ana doesn't feel the need to see them anyway. She's not the high-maintenance type of girl, so it's not a big deal.

As for the actor's plans, Ben wants to take a trip for Ana's thirty-second birthday on April 30, but due to the quarantine, they may have to settle for dinner at home.

As most know, Ben has children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he separated several years ago. The sour relationship was widely reported by the media for months.



