Behind the scenes of Melissa Benoist's Supergirl directorial debut

Some people can't do it all, they can do it all and more.

At the beginning of this year, Melissa benoistdirected his first episode of Supergirl. Benoist also happens to play SupergirlThe main character of Supergirl, which means she was probably directing herself in more than a few scenes, while also directing her co-stars and an entire crew. A month later, she announced that she was expecting her first child, so we could all go home (like we weren't there yet) and just let Melissa Benoist handle things (after she's had a little rest).

Before the episode airs on May 3, E! News has your first behind-the-scenes look at Benoist's directorial debut! In the photos below, you can see her offering direction to the co-stars. David Harewood and Jon Cryer, while also looking closely at some monitors, sometimes dressed as Melissa and others like Kara Danvers.