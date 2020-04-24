Behind the scenes of Melissa Benoist's Supergirl directorial debut

The CW
Some people can't do it all, they can do it all and more.
At the beginning of this year, Melissa benoistdirected his first episode of Supergirl. Benoist also happens to play SupergirlThe main character of Supergirl, which means she was probably directing herself in more than a few scenes, while also directing her co-stars and an entire crew. A month later, she announced that she was expecting her first child, so we could all go home (like we weren't there yet) and just let Melissa Benoist handle things (after she's had a little rest).
Before the episode airs on May 3, E! News has your first behind-the-scenes look at Benoist's directorial debut! In the photos below, you can see her offering direction to the co-stars. David Harewood and Jon Cryer, while also looking closely at some monitors, sometimes dressed as Melissa and others like Kara Danvers.
The episode, titled "Deus Lex Machina,quot;, focuses quite a bit on Lex as she devises an intricate plan to bring Lena closer to him, defeat Leviathan's latest attack, and pit Supergirl and her team against Leviathan. We also have some background on Lex, which explains how it became so popular after the Crisis.
It airs on Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m., and you can check out the photos from Benoist's directorial debut below!
Supergirl airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. at The CW.
