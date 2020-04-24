Before Live 90 Day Increases + 3 to Maximum Demo Franchises – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: 90 day promise: before 90 days It continues to reach maximum audience ratings for TLC on Live + 3, propelling the cable network to No. 1 on Sunday night.

A spin-off of the flagship 90 day fiance Serie, Before 90 days Sunday night's episode drew the franchise's highest ratings among its key demos, according to Nielsen and the network. Between P25-54, the episode scored 2.91, along with 3.87 among women 25-54, 3.40 among women 18-49, and 2.88 among women 18-34, with a total of 4.4 million viewers.

Nightly commentary show 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk It also earned the highest score in the series with key demos, scoring 1.57 between P25-54, 2.12 between W25-54 and 1.73 between W18-49.

The highest episode on Sunday night followed a better pre-franchise for its April 5 episode, which scored 3.6 among the key demo W25-54 and 4.1 million total viewers.

90 day promise: before 90 days Follow the stories of Americans who believe they have met the love of their lives, a future husband or wife, through various methods, including international dating websites and apps. The stories begin before the K-1 visa process, from meeting in person for the first time to traveling to a foreign country that you hardly know or understand.

The season finale airs on June 7.